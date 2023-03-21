East Palestine residents, first responders report symptoms after derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine released the top five symptoms experienced by first responders and residents in a press release Monday afternoon.

The Ohio Department of Health has been surveying East Palestine residents on any symptoms they have experienced related to the derailment, according to the release.

Officials say residents have been surveyed since February 21.

The top 5 symptoms residents report have remained the same throughout the survey period:

Headache – 76%

Anxiety – 62%

Coughing – 54%

Fatigue/tiredness – 52%

Irritation, pain, or burning of skin – 50%

The community After Chemical Exposure survey has been taken by 446 residents, according to the release.

Officials say residents can take the survey through a healthcare provider or at the ODH Health Assessment Clinic in East Palestine.

The Ohio Department of Health began surveying first responders March 5th, officials say.

Of 198 respondents, the top five symptoms first responders reported were:

Stuffy nose/sinus congestion – 28%

Runny nose – 26%

Increased congestion/phlegm – 22%

Burning nose or throat – 21%

Hoarseness – 15%

The release says responders are asked several different questions, such as how many shifts they worked, as well as what PPE they may have worn.

