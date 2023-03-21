Euclid police: man uses stolen credit card for shopping spree

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are looking for man they say used a stolen credit card to buy gas, food and other items.

The credit card was reported lost at a Euclid convenience store on Lake Shore Boulevard, according to police.

Officials say the stolen card was used by the man pictured, who used it in Euclid.

Gas, food and other items from a Drug Mart were all bought with the card, police say.

If you can identify this suspect, you can anonymously report him through Crime Stoppers or call the Euclid Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 and reference report #23-01203.

