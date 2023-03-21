Fire at abandoned Cleveland women’s shelter determined to be arson, firefighters say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters are currently battling an active fire at an abandoned women’s shelter, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived at 1545 W. 25th St., for a fire at an abandoned two-story brick building with 60 units inside.

Firefighters say crews battled a fire at the same location at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Homeless people are known to frequent the building, firefighters say.

There are no injuries currently reported at the fire.

The cause of the was determined to be arson, fire crews say.

The abandoned building was scheduled to be demolished on Thursday, officials say.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.