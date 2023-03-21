Guardians sell out home opener, launch Ballpark Pass

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians announced Tuesday morning that the club’s Home Opener on April 7 against the Seattle Mariners is sold out.

This is the 29th consecutive (not counting 2020) Opening day at Progressive Field since the park opened in 1992, according to a press release.

Officials also announced the Ballpark Pass, which offers Standing Room Only access to any Guardians home game.

The pass sells at $49 a month, and includes access to The Corner bar, Left Field and Right Field Drink Rails, the Home Run Porch and Heritage Plaza, officials say.

Progressive Field is now a mobile-entry park and will only allow tickets through the MLB Ballpark app, MyTickets webpage and SeatGeek app, the release says.

Paper tickets, PDFs and screenshots are no longer accepted.







