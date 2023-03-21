2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians sell out home opener, launch Ballpark Pass

The Cleveland Guardians announced Tuesday morning that the club’s Home Opener on April 7...
The Cleveland Guardians announced Tuesday morning that the club’s Home Opener on April 7 against the Seattle Mariners is sold out.(Vic Gideon)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians announced Tuesday morning that the club’s Home Opener on April 7 against the Seattle Mariners is sold out.

This is the 29th consecutive (not counting 2020) Opening day at Progressive Field since the park opened in 1992, according to a press release.

Officials also announced the Ballpark Pass, which offers Standing Room Only access to any Guardians home game.

The pass sells at $49 a month, and includes access to The Corner bar, Left Field and Right Field Drink Rails, the Home Run Porch and Heritage Plaza, officials say.

Progressive Field is now a mobile-entry park and will only allow tickets through the MLB Ballpark app, MyTickets webpage and SeatGeek app, the release says.

Paper tickets, PDFs and screenshots are no longer accepted.


