Man wanted for shooting at Garfield Heights bar

Garfield Heights shooting suspect
Garfield Heights shooting suspect((Source: Garfield Heights police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting at a bar earlier this month.

According to Garfield Heights police, the shooting happened at the Showcase Bar on Turney Road on March 11.

Police said the suspect is the male in the dark coat (pictured below), talking to a female.

After the shooting, the suspect was picked up in a dark colored vehicle, possibly a Buick (pictured above).

If you have any information please call Detective Menary at 216-475-5686.

