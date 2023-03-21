2 Strong 4 Bullies
Norfolk-Southern officials hold free training for first responders

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BEELEVUE, Ohio (WOIO) - Norfolk-Southern officials are holding a regional safety training event for first responders at their new training facility in Bellevue starting Tuesday.

According to Norfolk-Southern officials, first responders from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will attend over the next two weeks.

The free training includes these topics:

• Safety Around the Railroad

• Understanding Rail Shipping Documents

• Tank Car Identification & Assessment

• Tank Car Valves & Fittings

• Locomotive Emergencies

• Responding to Railroad Emergencies

• AskRail Mobile App

• Response Strategies & Tactics

A Norfolk-Southern train derailed in East Palestine on Feb. 3 creating a toxic mess.

Earlier this month, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit against Norfolk-Southern for that derailment.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday Ohio Department of Health officials have been surveying East Palestine residents and first responders for health problems suffered since the derailment.

