Northeast Ohio Weather: Milder today; unsettled pattern begins tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Increasing clouds today. High temperatures in the 50s. It’ll be mild tonight relative to average as temperatures fall to around 40 degrees overnight. Moisture begins to increase tomorrow and the pattern turns active the rest of the week. This first disturbance tomorrow, however, will just bring some scattered light showers in the morning. The wind increases out of the south tomorrow afternoon 10-20 mph. The rain threat increases Wednesday evening with embedded thunderstorms. Thursday will be breezy and mild with temperatures getting to 60 degrees or higher. Rain and thunderstorms likely through the day and into the evening. A cold front rolls through sometime during the afternoon. This will shift the winds to the north and cooling the area down, especially along the lakeshore.

