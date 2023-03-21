Northeast Ohio weather: Rainy pattern setting up for the rest of the week; a few showers overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A series of disturbances will move through our area over the next several days, and the weather will be very wet and unsettled from Thursday through Saturday.

In the meantime, a few hit or miss light rain showers will move in after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

This will be a fast-moving round of rain.

By 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, we will be dry.

Don’t be caught off guard by a few isolated showers early Wednesday morning though!

At this time, Wednesday afternoon continues to trend dry.

Temperatures will warm into the low 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Another round of showers will move in after sunset Wednesday.

A few embedded thunderstorms will be possible.

More numerous, widespread showers are on the docket Thursday.

Rounds of rain will move over our area through the day.

Strong southerly winds will push temperatures into the low 60s Thursday afternoon.

Friday morning will feature more showers, but new guidance is indicating that we may actually dry out from north to south Friday afternoon.

Unfortunately, yet another system will move in Friday night, and this one will linger through Saturday.

It appears that our next totally dry day will be Sunday!

