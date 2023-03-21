2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio State Rep. hopes to ease financial burdens with Baby Product Tax Exemption Bill

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - State rep. Melanie Miller is set to introduce the Baby Product Tax Exemption Bill, exempting certain products from the sales and use tax.

“The Baby Products Tax Exemption Bill recognizes the challenges Ohio families face in raising children and aims to alleviate their financial burden,” said Miller. “By providing tax exemptions for essential baby products, we hope to encourage people to stay in Ohio as we work to invest in our families.”

The bill proposes to exempt products such as children’s diapers, car seats, cribs, strollers, baby carriers and baby monitors from sales and use tax.

The exemption hopes to ease the financial burden on Ohio families raising children, helping to ensure they have funds and access to essential items necessary for the health and well-being of children.

Miller also noted the bill represents a positive step towards supporting Ohio families and improving the lives of young children with this financial relief when taxes and inflation have been burdensome for Ohioans.

The legislation currently has 9 cosponsors in the Ohio House, and is also joint sponsored by State Rep. Nick Santucci.

