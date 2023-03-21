2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma woman under arrest for assaulting another woman

(Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old Parma woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after she allegedly attacked another woman, according to Parma police.

Officers were called out to the 5600 block of Thornton Ave. around 1 a.m.

Police said the female suspect and her boyfriend were drinking and arguing inside their home when her boyfriend left and got into a vehicle driven by another woman.

The suspect then allegedly ran outside and tried to open the driver’s side door. The female driver fled, but crashed her car into a tree.

Police said the suspect then assaulted the woman.

According to police, the victim suffered a broken arm; however, it is not known if the injury was from the accident or the assault.

The incident remains under investigation and police said charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

