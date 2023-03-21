2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Person of interested in felonious assault on Cleveland’s East Side wanted, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a felonious assault happened on the city’s East Side, and detectives need help identifying a person of interest.

The felonious assault happened in the 3860 block of East 131st Street around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the person of interest shared by the Cleveland Division of Police:

Person of interested in felonious assault on Cleveland’s East Side wanted, police say
Person of interested in felonious assault on Cleveland’s East Side wanted, police say(Cleveland Police)

If you recognize this person of interest or have any other information on this felonious assault, call Det. Werner at 216-623-3144 or email rwerner@clevelandohio.gov.

A person of interest in a felonious assault that happened on the city’s East Side is wanted, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio
The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced services will be impacted throughout the...
Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to be affected by nationwide outage

Latest News

Norfolk-Southern officials hold free training for first responders
Euclid police believe this man used a stolen credit card to buy food, gas and other items
Euclid police: man uses stolen credit card for shopping spree
Akron pizza driver robbed, punched in the face
Governor Mike DeWine released the top five symptoms experienced by first responders and...
East Palestine residents, first responders report symptoms after derailment