Person of interested in felonious assault on Cleveland’s East Side wanted, police say
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a felonious assault happened on the city’s East Side, and detectives need help identifying a person of interest.
The felonious assault happened in the 3860 block of East 131st Street around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the person of interest shared by the Cleveland Division of Police:
If you recognize this person of interest or have any other information on this felonious assault, call Det. Werner at 216-623-3144 or email rwerner@clevelandohio.gov.
