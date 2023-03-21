CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a felonious assault happened on the city’s East Side, and detectives need help identifying a person of interest.

The felonious assault happened in the 3860 block of East 131st Street around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the person of interest shared by the Cleveland Division of Police:

Person of interested in felonious assault on Cleveland’s East Side wanted, police say (Cleveland Police)

If you recognize this person of interest or have any other information on this felonious assault, call Det. Werner at 216-623-3144 or email rwerner@clevelandohio.gov.

A person of interest in a felonious assault that happened on the city’s East Side is wanted, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.