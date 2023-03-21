Plea expected from Akron man accused of kidnapping his son, shooting the mother

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of kidnapping his four-year-old son and shooting the boy’s mother is expected to enter a plea in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday afternoon.

According to Akron police, Jose Castro shot Elsie Rivera Ortiz in the 1100 block of Tulip Street around 6:50 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2022.

Akron Police say Elsie Rivera Ortiz was shot by her ex and father of her child, Jose Castro. (Jenny Ortiz, Akron police)

Officers were called to the scene for a woman shot and when officers arrived, Ortiz was unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

While EMS was treating Otiz, officers talked to witnesses who reported Castro had taken the couple’s child and driven off after the shooting, said police.

Police issued a statewide Amber Alert for the child and the boy was turned into detectives unharmed later that evening.

Castro was found and captured early Sept. 20, 2022 at a gas station in Cleveland.

Ortiz was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. Family members said she is recovering from her injuries.

