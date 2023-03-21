Spencer Dinwiddie: Nets ‘look forward to dunking on Jarrett Allen’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jarrett Allen could return tonight for the Cavs in Brooklyn after missing four games with a right eye contusion.

Spencer Dinwiddie of the Nets (jokingly) hopes he does.

“We look forward to dunking on Jarrett Allen,” says Spencer Dinwiddie of his former teammate whom he expects to play tonight when Nets host Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/3mbkd9rd4X — Barbara Barker (@meanbarb) March 21, 2023

This is sarcasm btw. Years ago, Dinwiddie was the first player to predict Allen would one day be an All-Star. https://t.co/r0TBR2DDGE — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) March 21, 2023

Dinwiddie and Allen were teammates with the Nets until Allen was traded to Cleveland in 2021.

Cleveland is fourth in the East at 45-28, while Brooklyn is sixth at 39-32.

The two teams will play tonight and Thursday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

