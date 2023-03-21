Spencer Dinwiddie: Nets ‘look forward to dunking on Jarrett Allen’
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jarrett Allen could return tonight for the Cavs in Brooklyn after missing four games with a right eye contusion.
Spencer Dinwiddie of the Nets (jokingly) hopes he does.
Dinwiddie and Allen were teammates with the Nets until Allen was traded to Cleveland in 2021.
Cleveland is fourth in the East at 45-28, while Brooklyn is sixth at 39-32.
The two teams will play tonight and Thursday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.