Summit County school shooter situation was a hoax, officials say
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement officials responded to Coventry High School around 1 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an active shooter situation.
According to Summit County Sheriff’s Inspector Bill Holland, after the school was evacuated and searched by law enforcement it was determined the threat was believed to be a hoax.
The incident remains under investigation.
