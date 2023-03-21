2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Summit County school shooter situation was a hoax, officials say

(WJHG)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement officials responded to Coventry High School around 1 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an active shooter situation.

According to Summit County Sheriff’s Inspector Bill Holland, after the school was evacuated and searched by law enforcement it was determined the threat was believed to be a hoax.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio
The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced services will be impacted throughout the...
Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to be affected by nationwide outage

Latest News

Jose Castro
Akron man convicted of kidnapping his son, shooting the mother
Governor Mike DeWine released the top five symptoms experienced by first responders and...
East Palestine residents, first responders report symptoms after derailment
Mayor Daniel Fritz
Moreland Hills mayor passes away suddenly
11 firearms, 2 pounds of marijuana seized from Portage County home, sheriff says
11 firearms, 2 pounds of marijuana seized from Portage County home, sheriff says