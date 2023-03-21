2 Strong 4 Bullies
Surveillance video released of Virginia man who died in police custody

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Virginia (WOIO) - Newly released surveillance video shows the moment 28-year-old Irvo Otieno, a mentally ill man from Virginia, was suffocated to death while in police custody on March 6.

In the video, released by Virginia Commonwealth Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill, Otieno is seen handcuffed in leg irons being escorted into a Central State Hospital waiting room in Dinwiddie County, Virginia.

The silent video shows Otieno, who is handcuffed and in leg irons, being escorted into the admission room of the Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. Otieno is then led to a chair and, eight minutes later, officers are seen holding Otieno on the ground.

Otieno then rolls across the floor where more officers and hospital staff enter the room working to restrain him. At least nine people are holding him down at one point, with staffers observing off to the side. In total, Otieno is held down for 11 minutes.

So far, seven Virginia sheriff’s deputies and three hospital employees have been charged with second-degree murder. A grand jury in Dinwiddie County is currently deliberating to determine if the final charges in this case. The family of Irvo Otieno is expected to speak in anticipation of the results of the case being presented before a grand jury.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

