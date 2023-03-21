‘We are not ruling anything out’: Geauga County Sheriff on missing 76-year-old woman

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 76-year-old Thompson woman has been missing since Friday, March 17.

Geauga County Sheriff Scott A. Hildenbrand told 19 News Tuesday they “are not ruling anything out” in the disappearance of Susan Taylor.

Sheriff Hildebrand said Taylor is believed to have gone missing from her home in the 7400 block of Sidley Rd.

Taylor does not have her car, cell phone, or any other personal effects, said the sheriff.

MISSING PERSON!! The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Thompson Police Department are asking for the public’s... Posted by Geauga County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Scott A. Hildenbrand on Saturday, March 18, 2023

Taylor has short light-colored hair and wears corrective lenses. According to officials, she is 5′6″ and weighs 140 pounds.

It is not known what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call the Geauga County Sheriff’s office at 440-286-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.