19 First Alert Tonight and Tomorrow: Rounds of rain and thunderstorms; the rain could be heavy at times

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will be tracking across the area tomorrow afternoon. A good deal of moisture with this system. The rain will move in from west to east this evening. We could have embedded thunderstorms throughout the night. The concern will be for bouts of heavy rain at times. This will cause a travel impact and some high water issues. More rain and some storms in the forecast tomorrow. Temperatures will rise to at least 60 degrees before the cold front passes through. The rain threat will gradually end from north to south Thursday night. Expect a much colder day Friday. The team is monitoring a second storm Friday night and Saturday that will bring more rain/storms and the threat for high winds. The parade of systems continues.

