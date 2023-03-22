2 Strong 4 Bullies
40-year-old woman murdered in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old Cleveland woman was found shot to death on a sidewalk in the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon.

Cleveland police said the victim was located around 1 p.m. in the area of Hawthorne Court and Ashland Road. This is in the city’s Central neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Keana Coker.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds, said police.

Police said a passing motorist saw the body and alerted residents who called police. A citizen told officers they heard gunshots between 2:30 and 3 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County INC at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000.00 may be available.

