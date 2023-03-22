2 Strong 4 Bullies
Appeals court sides with Justice Dept. in Trump lawyer fight

FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022.
FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(AP) – A federal appeals court on Wednesday directed a lawyer for Donald Trump to turn over to prosecutors documents in the investigation into the former president’s retention of classified documents at his Florida estate.

The order from the three-judge panel was sealed and none of the parties are mentioned by name.

But the details appear to correspond with a closed-door dispute before a lower court judge over whether M. Evan Corcoran could be forced to provide documents or give grand jury testimony in the Justice Department special counsel probe into whether Trump mishandled top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago.

Last Friday, Beryl Howell, the outgoing chief judge of the U.S. District Court, directed Corcoran to answer additional questions before the grand jury. Though attorney-client privilege shields lawyers from being forced to share details of their conversations with clients before prosecutors, the Justice Department can get around that if it can convince a judge that a lawyer’s services were used by a client in furtherance of a crime.

