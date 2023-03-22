2 Strong 4 Bullies
Berea police search for two suspects of attempted carjacking

Suspects of Berea attempted carjacking
(Source: Berea Police Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Berea police are looking to the public to help identify two suspects of an attempted carjacking that took place early Monday morning.

According to officials, the two women they are searching for attempted to steal the car of a 42-year-old woman from the Speedway at 880 North Rocky River Drive in Berea.

The women opened the victim’ car door, dragged her from the car, and punched her in the face multiple times before hitting her in the head with a bottle.

One of the suspects got into the driver’s seat of the victim’s car before the victim was able to pull her from the car.

Police said the suspects then threw hot coffee into the victim’s face before running southbound on North Rocky River Drive.

The suspects were seen in the area of The Mall and North Rocky River Drive, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Detective Kelly at 440-826-5848, Detective Tompkins at 440-826-5846 or Detective Smith at 440-826-5847.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

