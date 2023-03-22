Browns lose RB D’Ernest Johnson to Jaguars

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns offensive backfield is a bit less crowded today.

Former Browns’ free-agent running back D’Ernest Johnson reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2023

Johnson, 27, played 4 seasons in Cleveland but started just 2 games in relief of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

He has 141 career carries for 738 rush yards and 3 rushing TD.

D’Ernest Johnson got SHIFTY 🤧 pic.twitter.com/VShvTh6pjf — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) December 26, 2021

Hunt is an unrestricted free agent and has not signed with a team.

Chubb is under contract for 2 more seasons at $10.8 million and $11.7 million.

Isaiah Ford also just completed his rookie season.

