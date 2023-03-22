Browns lose RB D’Ernest Johnson to Jaguars
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns offensive backfield is a bit less crowded today.
Johnson, 27, played 4 seasons in Cleveland but started just 2 games in relief of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
He has 141 career carries for 738 rush yards and 3 rushing TD.
Hunt is an unrestricted free agent and has not signed with a team.
Chubb is under contract for 2 more seasons at $10.8 million and $11.7 million.
Isaiah Ford also just completed his rookie season.
