Catalytic converter thief, lookout with methamphetamine caught in the act, Lake County Narcotics Agency says

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused catalytic converter thief and his look-out, who allegedly methamphetamine on her, were busted in the parking lot of a Willoughby business by narcotic agents who were already there for surveillance, the Lake County Narcotics Agency confirmed.

The narcotics agents were conducting surveillance in the parking lot of a Willoughby business around 3:45 p.m. on March 20, said LCNA.

Agents saw a woman who appeared to be acting as a lookout while a man was seen looking underneath several pick-up trucks nearby, according to LCNA.

LCNA stated agents found the man underneath a truck using a reciprocating saw to cut through an exhaust and steal the catalytic converter.

Agents detained the two suspects who were then arrested by Willoughby Police patrol officers, according to LCNA.

LCNA said the 43year-old Wickliffe man was charged with:

theft

vandalism

possession of criminal tools

LCNA said the 48-year-old Wickliffe woman was charged with:

possession of methamphetamine

possession of criminal tools

illegal conveyance

