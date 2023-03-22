2 Strong 4 Bullies
C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. shine at OSU Pro Day

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - QB C.J. Stroud and WR Marvin Harrison Jr. both shone at Ohio State’s Pro Day Wednesday in Columbus, but only one of them is draft-eligible.

The session was packed with NFL coaches, scouts and media, many of whom seemed just as impressed with Harrison, who showed up to catch passes from his former teammate Stroud.

Stroud and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is draft-eligible, are both expected to be top 10 picks in this year’s draft, which will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City.

