C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. shine at OSU Pro Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - QB C.J. Stroud and WR Marvin Harrison Jr. both shone at Ohio State’s Pro Day Wednesday in Columbus, but only one of them is draft-eligible.

How would @CJ7STROUD evaluate his Pro Day performance? Hear from the possible top pick in the Draft. 💪@DCarr8 | @OhioStateFB



📺: NFL+ Pro Days Live https://t.co/cErgPWtI7r pic.twitter.com/WH6nQ4aZw2 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 22, 2023

The session was packed with NFL coaches, scouts and media, many of whom seemed just as impressed with Harrison, who showed up to catch passes from his former teammate Stroud.

Some early reactions I gathered from NFL coaches and personnel guys who were at Ohio State Pro Day, on WR Marvin Harrison Jr. ...



💥 "Incredible."

💥 "Really impressive."

💥 "Unfortunately not draft eligible."

💥 "He looked like a dude."

💥 "Lol" — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 22, 2023

“Like window shopping at a Lamborghini dealership for the model that doesn’t come out until next year.”



Text from an NFL scout at Ohio State pro-day today after watching Marvin Harrison Jr. run routes — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 22, 2023

Stroud and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is draft-eligible, are both expected to be top 10 picks in this year’s draft, which will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.