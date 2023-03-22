CORTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sophia Minor made history as Cortland’s first full-time female firefighter and paramedic.

Minor was sworn in by Mayor Deidre Petrosky at the council meeting on March 21.

Her father had the honor of pinning her badge at the ceremony.

“Congratulations and welcome, Sophia!!!!” the Cortland Fire Department exclaimed.

CFD shared these heartwarming photos of the historic moment for its community:

Cortland swears in city’s 1st full-time female firefighter, paramedic (Cortland Fire Department)

