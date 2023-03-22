Crime Stoppers offers reward for tips in shooting at Garfield Heights bar

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect involved in a shooting at a Garfield Heights bar earlier this month.

According to Garfield Heights police, the shooting happened at the Showcase Bar and Grill on Turney Road on March 11.

A woman was shot four times. She was transported to a local hospital and is recovering from her injuries.

Police said the suspect is the male in the dark coat (pictured below), talking to a female.

After the shooting, the suspect was picked up in a dark colored vehicle, possibly a Buick (pictured above).

If you have any information please call Detective Menary at 216-475-5686 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

