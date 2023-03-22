2 Strong 4 Bullies
Dash cam released in 50-vehicle crash on Turnpike: 73 injuries, 4 deaths (video)

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022(Twitter user: Mikewaldron115)
By Julia Bingel and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) released dash cam footage from a 50-vehicle crash that killed 4 and injured 70 on Dec. 23.

One of the victims has been identified as Francisco Gutierrez-Martinez, 30, of Cleveland.

The other three victims were identified as Bernard M. Bloniarz, 59, of Napoleon; Emma L. Smith, 19, of Webberville, Mich.; and Julie E. Roth, 37, of Toledo.

The crash happened early in the afternoon between State Route 53 and Route 4 in Sandusky County, according to OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago.

According to the crash report, a total of 51 vehicles were involved in the crash, with 73 injuries and four fatalities.

Weather was noted as a factor of the pileup.

“Troopers from the Milan Post and investigators from our Crash Reconstruction section continue to review evidence, including video, pictures and statements that have been gathered as a result of the crash,” says OSHP Sergeant Ryan Purpura.

The crash came during frigid temps and strong winds, with Sandusky County under a level 3 snow emergency.

OSHP announced all lanes were re-opened on the turnpike as of 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 24.

The Erie County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the crash report and no charges will be filed.

