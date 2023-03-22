DeWine to testify on improving rail safety to U.S. Senate Committee
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine will be testifying in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Wednesday morning, according to a press release.
DeWine’s testimony will be delivered from East Palestine, the release says.
Officials say the hearing will begin at 10 a.m., with DeWine’s testimony starting around 10:45 a.m..
Cleveland 19 will be streaming the testimony here at 10:30.
