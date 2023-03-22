2 Strong 4 Bullies
DeWine to testify on improving rail safety to U.S. Senate Committee

Governor Mike DeWine will be testifying in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce,...
Governor Mike DeWine will be testifying in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Wednesday morning, according to a press release.(MGN)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine will be testifying in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

DeWine’s testimony will be delivered from East Palestine, the release says.

Officials say the hearing will begin at 10 a.m., with DeWine’s testimony starting around 10:45 a.m..

Cleveland 19 will be streaming the testimony here at 10:30.

