Driver accused of killing man in Green, was more than 4x the legal limit, Summit County Sheriff deputies say

Summit County man dies while sleeping after vehicle crashes into his condo
Summit County man dies while sleeping after vehicle crashes into his condo
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old woman who was driving drunk when she crashed into a condo in Green, killing a man, had a blood alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, Summit County Sheriff deputies said.

According to Summit County Sheriff Inspector Bill Holland, Hallie Maczko’s BAC was .374.

Robert Shull, Jr., 69, was killed in the Feb. 19 accident.

Deputies said Maczko, of Green, was driving northbound on Mayfair Road around 2:40 a.m., when she lost control, crossed over the center line, went through a fence and through Shull’s bedroom wall in the 2500 block of Barth Rd.

Shull was in bed sleeping when he was struck.

When rescue crews arrived on the scene, they said Shull was pinned underneath the vehicle.

Shull was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:44 a.m.

The Summit County Grand Jury indicted Maczko on the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI.

There is no next court date listed.

