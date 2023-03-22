2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fairview Park police arrest man connected to multiple robberies

Fairview Park Police Department arrested a man they believe is connected to multiple robberies in the area(MGN)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park police arrested a man they believe is connected to multiple robberies in the area, according to a press release.

Jerrine Lamar Hannah was arrested Wednesday morning after police reasoned probable cause for Aggravated Robbery, the report says.

Officials say the search started after a man entered the Lorain Road Burger King March 1 and forced an employee to give him the contents of the restaurant’s safe.

Preliminary investigations found that the robber may have been involved in at least three similar robberies in the City of Cleveland recently, police say.

Fairview Park Detectives worked with members of the Cleveland Police Department, Rocky River Police Department, Westshore Enforcement Bureau Narcotics Task Force, and the U.S. Secret Service to gather evidence to lead to the arrest of Hannah, the release says.

The Fairview Park Police Department arrested Hannah Wednesday morning with the help of The Westshore Enforcement Bureau SWAT team, Cleveland Police Department, Rocky River Police Department, Westshore Enforcement Bureau Narcotics Task Force and the U.S. Secret Service.

