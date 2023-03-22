Family near East Palestine says stream in their backyard is still has chemical pollution

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Many families in and around East Palestine still feel unsafe nearly seven weeks after the derailment.

Marty and Abby Hostetter, who live a few miles outside of East Palestine, said there still appears to be a sheen of chemicals in Leslie Run Creek behind their house.

“If you remove a rock it comes right up,” Marty Hostetter said.

They have lived on their property for nearly 40 years. They worry the effects of the derailment will leave lasting environmental issues.

“We’ve had headaches that come and go, but we’re not sure if it’s the contaminants because our house was full, it smelled, or if it’s the stress,” Abby Hostetter said.

On Tuesday, 19 News saw the Ohio EPA cleaning and testing the stream by their home. Marty Hostetter said the water has improved, but it’s not completely better.

“This is 100 feet from our house. Our grandkids play in it,” Marty Hostetter said. “I own both sides of the stream so the rocks are mine so they’re polluting my property which is damage.”

The Hostetters feel safe washing their dishes with their tap, but as for drinking water, they are sticking to bottled.

They hope one day their lives will return to the way they were.

“We didn’t ask for this. We didn’t ask for this publicity,” Abby Hostetter said. “I told my husband if we wanted to live in Hollywood we would move there.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.