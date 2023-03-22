Five municipalities drop from May ballot

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of elections said Wednesday that five municipalities have been removed from the May 2 primary election.

Officials say a candidate withdrawal eliminated the need for a Democratic Primary Election for the Berea Municipal Court contest.

Brook Park, Middleburg Heights, Olmsted Falls, Olmsted Township and Strongsville were all removed from the election since that was the only item on their ballots, a press release says.

Berea Municipal Court judicial candidate Sean Kilbane will automatically advance to the November General Election, officials say.

Berea will still have a City Council Ward One contest on the May 2, 2023 Primary Election ballot.

