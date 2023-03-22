Geauga County Sheriff asks for help searching for missing 76-year-old woman

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff is asking for the community’s help in searching for a missing 76-year-old Thompson woman Wednesday.

Susan Taylor has been missing since Friday, March 17. She is believed to have gone missing from her home in the 7400 block of Sidley Rd.

Geauga County Sheriff Scott A. Hildenbrand told 19 News Tuesday they “are not ruling anything out” in the disappearance of Taylor.

Sheriff Hildebrand said he needs volunteers to search a large area in Thompson.

All volunteers are asked to gather at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church located at 16550 Rock Creek Rd. in Thompson between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Volunteers must be 18 years old, have a valid photo ID with them to check in, and be physically capable of walking through thick marsh/wetland terrain. Participants need to bring appropriate clothing and gear to remain self-sufficient in this terrain for four hours.

This search must be conducted on foot, DO NOT bring any ATV type vehicles, horses or animals of any kind.

Police K9′s and pre-authorized specialty K9 units will be in use, therefore no other animals can be present on the search grounds.

Taylor does not have her car, cell phone, or any other personal effects, said the sheriff.

She has short light-colored hair and wears corrective lenses. According to officials, she is 5′6″ and weighs 140 pounds.

It is not known what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call the Geauga County Sheriff’s office at 440-286-1234.

