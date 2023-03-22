Glenville stabbing calls in Cleveland Crime Scene Investigators

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stabbing in Glenville has sent one person to the hospital.

Cleveland EMS was able to confirm that the man was transported in stable condition.

Cleveland Crime Scene Investigators are on scene at the house in the 10,000 block of Helena Avenue.

Cleveland EMS was unable to confirm the age of the victim.

