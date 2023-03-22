2 Strong 4 Bullies
Glenville stabbing calls in Cleveland Crime Scene Investigators

A stabbing in Glenville early Wednesday morning sent one man to the hospital
By Megan McSweeney
Mar. 22, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stabbing in Glenville has sent one person to the hospital.

Cleveland EMS was able to confirm that the man was transported in stable condition.

Cleveland Crime Scene Investigators are on scene at the house in the 10,000 block of Helena Avenue.

Cleveland EMS was unable to confirm the age of the victim.

This is a developing story. Return to Cleveland 19 for updates.

