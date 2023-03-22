2 Strong 4 Bullies
GRAPHIC: Suspect hits Florida officer with car while fleeing police

A Sarasota police officer is recovering after being hit by a fleeing vehicle Monday night.
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, FLA. (WWSB/Gray News) - A Florida police officer is recovering from being hit by a fleeing vehicle Monday night.

Police initially responded to a call for a burglary on Mourning Dove Drive in Sarasota on Monday at about 2 p.m.

Officers discovered video evidence and identified a white Mercedes as a vehicle suspected to have been involved in the burglary.

After 9 p.m., Sarasota police received another call reporting the white Mercedes returned to Bird Key.

Officers placed their patrol vehicles at the entrance to stop the Mercedes from leaving the area.

The driver of the Mercedes, who has not yet been identified, struck a patrol officer while attempting to run through the barricade.

Surveillance footage and the officer’s body camera video show that he was hit and flipped over the fleeing vehicle.

GRAPHIC: Some may find the video disturbing.

Sarasota police officer hit by fleeing driver

The officer was taken to a Sarasota hospital, but he has since returned home. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Sarasota police officers followed the Mercedes from Bird Key, but the car was later found abandoned.

There have been no arrests at this time.

