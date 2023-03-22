2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Intoxicated driver crashes into impaired driving awareness sign on St. Patrick’s Day, Ohio State Highway Patrol says

Intoxicated driver crashes into impaired driving awareness sign on St. Patrick’s Day, Ohio...
Intoxicated driver crashes into impaired driving awareness sign on St. Patrick’s Day, Ohio State Highway Patrol says(Ohio State Highway School)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATAVIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An intoxicated driver crashed into an impaired driving awareness sign in a dangerous twist of irony, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash happened on St. Patrick’s Day, which was ironically more than unlucky for the driver who found themselves behind bars rather than a pot of gold.

The highway patrol said its Batavia Post got a call for a reckless driver on SR-32.

Shortly after, the blue Ford Focus coupe struck the Ohio State Highway Patrol sign that instructing people to call #677 if they spot drug activity or impaired drivers, according to OSHP.

Pictures shared by the highway patrol show the sign was knocked down flat as the car spun around and stopped on the side of the road facing the opposite direction of traffic.

OSHP confirmed the driver was arrested for OVI.

The highway patrol did not state if the driver suffered any injuries.

Call #677 if you see dangerous driving on the roads.

Intoxicated driver crashes into impaired driving awareness sign on St. Patrick’s Day, Ohio...
Intoxicated driver crashes into impaired driving awareness sign on St. Patrick’s Day, Ohio State Highway Patrol says(Ohio State Highway School)
Intoxicated driver crashes into impaired driving awareness sign on St. Patrick’s Day, Ohio...
Intoxicated driver crashes into impaired driving awareness sign on St. Patrick’s Day, Ohio State Highway Patrol says(Ohio State Highway School)
Intoxicated driver crashes into impaired driving awareness sign on St. Patrick’s Day, Ohio...
Intoxicated driver crashes into impaired driving awareness sign on St. Patrick’s Day, Ohio State Highway Patrol says(Ohio State Highway School)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio
The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced services will be impacted throughout the...
Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to be affected by nationwide outage

Latest News

Officials closed down I-90 westbound Sunday morning following the winter weather patterns...
I-90 westbound closed in Lake County due to winter weather
Car hits pole before crashing into Minerva house
Car hits pole before crashing into Minerva house
City of Cleveland installs radar feedback sign at West Blvd & I-90 to slow down drivers. For...
ODOT makes I-90 exit ramp safer after residents home crashed into several times
Concord Township semi crash spills diesel fuel, shuts down I-90 W for 3 hours
Concord Township semi crash spills diesel fuel, shuts down I-90 W for 3 hours