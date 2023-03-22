BATAVIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An intoxicated driver crashed into an impaired driving awareness sign in a dangerous twist of irony, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash happened on St. Patrick’s Day, which was ironically more than unlucky for the driver who found themselves behind bars rather than a pot of gold.

The highway patrol said its Batavia Post got a call for a reckless driver on SR-32.

Shortly after, the blue Ford Focus coupe struck the Ohio State Highway Patrol sign that instructing people to call #677 if they spot drug activity or impaired drivers, according to OSHP.

Pictures shared by the highway patrol show the sign was knocked down flat as the car spun around and stopped on the side of the road facing the opposite direction of traffic.

OSHP confirmed the driver was arrested for OVI.

The highway patrol did not state if the driver suffered any injuries.

Call #677 if you see dangerous driving on the roads.

Intoxicated driver crashes into impaired driving awareness sign on St. Patrick’s Day, Ohio State Highway Patrol says (Ohio State Highway School)

Intoxicated driver crashes into impaired driving awareness sign on St. Patrick’s Day, Ohio State Highway Patrol says (Ohio State Highway School)

Intoxicated driver crashes into impaired driving awareness sign on St. Patrick’s Day, Ohio State Highway Patrol says (Ohio State Highway School)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.