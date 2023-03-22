Lawsuits against Parmadale, Catholic Diocese allege sexual, mental and physical abuse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three lawsuits filed Tuesday claim sexual, mental and physical abuse in a former children’s home run by the Catholic Diocese, with a fourth claiming mental and physical abuse.

Parmadale Family Services was a group home for “unruly” children open from 1925 to 2014.

The four women filing the lawsuits resided at Parmadale throughout its time, some from the early 1960′s and some as late as the 2000′s.

Three of the victims reported sexual assault while at the children’s home, including:

Being forced to have sexual interactions with other children while employees watched

Being sexually assaulted by a priest named “Father Leahy” while other men he invited watched

Being sexually assaulted by a “Mr. P” among other staff

One of the lawsuits notes that she was even sexually assaulted on her birthday.

All four women reported mental and physical abuse, including:

Being punched in the face or stomach

Getting their hair pulled

Being verbally and physically reprimanded when she spoke or looked at her brothers

Having to shower under watch

Being dragged outside of the chapel for making noise during church and their head slammed into a brick building

Being forced to remove their pants and spanked with a show in front of other children

Having their mail hidden from them so they were unable to report abuse

Being forced to finish all of their food, and force-fed until they vomit if not finished

Being forced to fight other residents

Being called “fat” or “ugly”

Being called a “gorilla” or “skunk”

Being thrown on the floor by a “Mr. Hayes” causing her to black out

One of the women specifically cited “Sister Myra Wasikowski” among other employees as perpetrators of abuse and violence in the home.

All of the lawsuits note that Parmadale was opened, managed, operated and maintained by the Catholic Diocese, as well as taking care of hiring.

Other defendants in the case include the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine, who oversaw staffing, the Catholic Charities Corp., who oversaw funding, Bishop Edward Malesic, who is in charge of the Dioceses of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County, specifically family services, who placed the women in Parmadale unknowing of the abuse.

All four women stated they were abused for at least two years while residing at Parmadale, with deprivation of visitation from friends and family if they did not “follow orders”.

The women resided at Parmadale from 1975-1977, 1961-1963, 2000-2004 and 1998-2002 and ranged in age from 7 to 18.

The facility closed in 2014 after the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services placed Parmadale on probation for allegations that a former shift coordinator had an ongoing sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl at the center.

In December 2013, a Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted 34-year-old Cassondra Goodson of Cleveland on 29 charges, including sexual battery, unlawful contact with a minor and interfering with custody.

19 News reached out to the Diocese, the Sisters of Charity and attorney Bruce Taubman for comment, but have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.