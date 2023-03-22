New Browns DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: ‘The best is yet to come for me’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saying “I fit exactly into what they’re looking for,” Browns free agent signee Ogbonnia Okoronkwo sees good things ahead with his new team.

Okoronkwo comes over from Houston and expects to compliment star pass rusher Myles Garrett.

Ogbo Okoronkwo ranked 13th last year in pass rush win rate (19.0%) despite facing the 8th-highest double-team rate (22.6%). — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 13, 2023

Okoronkwo said his job will be to “crush the pocket.”

The Browns also re-signed LB Anthony Walker to a 1-year deal.

