New Browns DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: ‘The best is yet to come for me’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saying “I fit exactly into what they’re looking for,” Browns free agent signee Ogbonnia Okoronkwo sees good things ahead with his new team.

Okoronkwo comes over from Houston and expects to compliment star pass rusher Myles Garrett.

Okoronkwo said his job will be to “crush the pocket.”

The Browns also re-signed LB Anthony Walker to a 1-year deal.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

