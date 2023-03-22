2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Pete’ the stuffed pig reunited with family after being left behind on plane

A missing stuffed pig was reunited with its owner.
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A missing stuffed animal named “Pete” was recently reunited with its owner after being left behind on a flight into South Carolina.

United Airlines employees said the stuffed pig, which was found beneath a seat, was most likely flown into the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport on an evening flight about a week ago.

The employees said the flight most likely came from Chicago or Houston.

After they found the lost toy, the employees made a video to try and locate its owner.

United employee Carol Rabel said she knows how frantic parents can be when a child’s beloved toy goes missing.

She later posted to Facebook to confirm that Pete made it home to its owner. She also shared a photo of the happy reunion.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

