Sentencing for Summit County man convicted of deadly drunk driving accident

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old man will be sentenced Wednesday in Summit County Court of Common Pleas for driving drunk and killing a man.

On Jan. 4, Todd Zenner pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI.

In September of 2021, Zenner crashed into a car driven by Clarence Casenhiser.

Casenhiser died from his injuries about a month after the accident.

Casenhiser’s daughter, Amanda Wood, was also in the car. She survived, but continues to have pain and nerve damage.

At the time of the crash, officials said Zenner’s blood alcohol content was .135

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.