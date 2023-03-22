Skeletal remains found in abandoned Cleveland house, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The skeletal remains of a decomposing body was found in an abandoned home on Cleveland’s East Side, police confirmed.

Cleveland Police said officers were sent to the house in the 4120 block of East 112th Street at approximately 9:49 p.m. on March 20.

An anonymous caller reported finding the dead body in the abandoned house, according to police.

Officers arrived to find what was left of the body and called the Homicide Unit to the scene for the investigation, said police.

Police stated the victim’s remains were taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination, identification, and to determine the cause and manner of death.

