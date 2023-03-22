2 Strong 4 Bullies
Two people carjacked at gunpoint in Akron parking lot

Akron police say these are the suspects in a robbery and carjacking that took place Tuesday
Akron police say these are the suspects in a robbery and carjacking that took place Tuesday(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police say two victims were carjacked at gunpoint by three masked men around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The thirty-year-old victims were pulling into the parking lot at Lucky Corner in the 1300 block of West Waterloo Road when the three men approached their car, police said.

Officials say one of the suspects pointed a gun at the victims and ordered them out of the car.

The suspects got into the white 2007 Mercedes-Benz ML 350 and drove away with the two victims personal items in the car, police say.

The white Mercedes-Benz was stolen Tuesday afternoon, police say
The white Mercedes-Benz was stolen Tuesday afternoon, police say(Source: Akron Police Department)

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Citizens may also provide anonymous information to the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

