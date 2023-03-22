Willoughby student accused of assaulting 69-year-old staff member

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willoughby South High School student is charged with assaulting a 69-year-old hall monitor.

Willoughby police said Ke’Shaun Howard, 18, pushed the staff member at the entrance of the boy’s restroom on March 20, causing a concussion and a laceration to the back of the head.

Ke’Shaun Howard is accused of assaulting a school employee ((Source: Willoughby police))

Officers said Howard was one of several students being detained in the restroom for possible smoking or vaping. Howard allegedly pushed the hall monitor backwards so he could leave the restroom.

According to police, the school resource officer reviewed the surveillance footage after the assault and identified Howard as the suspect.

Officers located Howard in the cafeteria and said they took him into custody without incident.

The hall monitor was transported to UH Lake West Medical Center for treatment and has not yet returned to work.

Howard is charged with aggravated disorderly conduct ad felonious asault. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and his out on a $5,000 bond.

Howard is scheduled to return to court on March 30.

