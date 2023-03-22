2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Willoughby student accused of assaulting 69-year-old staff member

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willoughby South High School student is charged with assaulting a 69-year-old hall monitor.

Willoughby police said Ke’Shaun Howard, 18, pushed the staff member at the entrance of the boy’s restroom on March 20, causing a concussion and a laceration to the back of the head.

Ke’Shaun Howard is accused of assaulting a school employee
Ke’Shaun Howard is accused of assaulting a school employee((Source: Willoughby police))

Officers said Howard was one of several students being detained in the restroom for possible smoking or vaping. Howard allegedly pushed the hall monitor backwards so he could leave the restroom.

According to police, the school resource officer reviewed the surveillance footage after the assault and identified Howard as the suspect.

Officers located Howard in the cafeteria and said they took him into custody without incident.

The hall monitor was transported to UH Lake West Medical Center for treatment and has not yet returned to work.

Howard is charged with aggravated disorderly conduct ad felonious asault. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and his out on a $5,000 bond.

Howard is scheduled to return to court on March 30.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio
The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced services will be impacted throughout the...
Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to be affected by nationwide outage

Latest News

Fairview Park Police Department arrested a man they believe is connected to multiple robberies...
Fairview Park police arrest man connected to multiple robberies
Governor Mike DeWine will be testifying in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce,...
DeWine to testify on improving rail safety to U.S. Senate Committee
Summit County man dies while sleeping after vehicle crashes into his condo
Driver accused of killing man in Green, was more than 4x the legal limit, Summit County Sheriff deputies say
DeWine testifies on rail safety