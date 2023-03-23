2 Strong 4 Bullies
16-year-old Euclid girl reported missing

Tarahja Nicole Hitchcock
Tarahja Nicole Hitchcock(Euclid Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community on March 23 to help find missing 16-year-old Tarahja Nicole Hitchcock.

She may be in the Akron or Cleveland area, according to police.

Police did not provide a description of Hitchcock or state where she was last seen or when.

Call Euclid Detectives at 216-289-8505 if you see her or know where she may be.

Reference report #23-00447 with your tips.

