16-year-old Euclid girl reported missing
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community on March 23 to help find missing 16-year-old Tarahja Nicole Hitchcock.
She may be in the Akron or Cleveland area, according to police.
Police did not provide a description of Hitchcock or state where she was last seen or when.
Call Euclid Detectives at 216-289-8505 if you see her or know where she may be.
Reference report #23-00447 with your tips.
