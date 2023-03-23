19 FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain today causing a travel hazard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will be sweeping through the area this afternoon. There is a high risk of rain throughout the day. The rain could be heavy at times. There could also be some thunder embedded in there. Temperatures will rise well into the 50s to around 60 degrees before the cold front tracks through. The rain threat comes to an end this evening along the lakeshore. We will hang on to at least some light rain inland. A second storm will start to impact the area Friday night. This will be an intense system as it tracks west of us on Saturday. A round of heavy rain develops later Friday night. Temperatures surge well in the 60s Saturday. There could be a line of strong thunderstorms early Saturday afternoon then high winds develop. The winds Saturday afternoon could potentially gust over 51 mph at times out of the southwest.

