2 trailers with $25,000 worth of lawn equipment stolen from Brookpark Storage, Cleveland Police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two trailers carrying about $25,000 worth of lawn equipment were stolen from Brookpark Storage, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding who’s responsible.

The theft happened at 6750 Brookpark Rd. on Feb. 28, according to police.

Surveillance video captured what appears to be a black Lincoln Navigator pulling into the lot, then hauling one of the stolen trailers, police said.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect’s Navigator shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

2 trailers with $25,000 worth of lawn equipment stolen from Brookpark Storage, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this Navigator or trailer, or have any other information on this theft.

