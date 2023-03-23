2 Strong 4 Bullies
5-year-old Cleveland girl dies from alleged child abuse, neglect, police say

Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland Police file photo(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 5-year-old Cleveland girl lost her life, and investigators believe child abuse and neglect are to blame, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers were sent to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for a 5-year-old girl who was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m. on March 22.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified her as Kamryn Riley.

The girl was driven to the hospital from a house in the 11900 block of Forest Avenue, according to Ciaccia.

Ciaccia said members of the Homicide Unit went to the hospital and the house to investigate.

The case is being investigated as child abuse and neglect, Ciaccia confirmed.

Police did not confirm if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

