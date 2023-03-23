2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Arrest of Parma police chase in stolen car released, suspect charged

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Cleveland man who led police on a car chase Tuesday afternoon in a stolen car is being charged with Failure to Comply Flee or Elude, Parma police say.

Police said around 4:17 p.m., a Parma officer tried to pull over the red Ford Fusion near South Canterbury and Renwood Drive.

Coley Ortez Demetrius Mack-Luckett didn’t stop when the officer turned on his lights and siren, instead fleeing from police toward Pearl Road.

Mack-Luckett drove eastbound on Snow Road from Pearl Road before sideswiping two other cars trying to drive between them near the intersection of Snow Road and West 79th Street.

Police said he left the car, fleeing on foot northbound as officers surrounded the area.

Mack-Luckett was arrested by a Parma police K-9 in the 7600 block of Dresden Avenue.

According to police, he is from Cleveland.

He was treated and released from University Hospital for his injuries.

Police said the car he was driving was initially taken at gunpoint in a carjacking back in September in Parma.

The victims in the cars that were struck by the man did not suffer serious injuries, and the road was initially shut down in both directions, but has since been reopened.

Police said additional details will be released after the man has been formally charged.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio
The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced services will be impacted throughout the...
Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to be affected by nationwide outage

Latest News

Ke’Shaun Howard
Willoughby student accused of assaulting 69-year-old staff member
Cleveland man leads Parma police on stolen car chase
Parma police handcuffing chase suspect
Shaker Heights chase
Several in custody after Shaker Heights chase ends in Cleveland
2 trailers with $25,000 worth of lawn equipment stolen from Brookpark Storage, Cleveland Police...
2 trailers with $25,000 worth of lawn equipment stolen from Brookpark Storage, Cleveland Police say