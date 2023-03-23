Body pulled from water near old Cleveland Coast Guard Station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland first responders are on the scene of a body found in Lake Erie near the Clevland Coast Guard Station.

Crews were called to the 1000 block of Cuyahoga River Road around 2:30 p.m.

Fire and police are on the scene.

There is a 19 News crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest details.

