Cleveland intersection blocked due to underground fire

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters and Cleveland Public Power crews are on the scene of a fire underneath a major downtown intersection.

According to officials, the fire began in the area of East 9th Street and Chester Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Underground fire
Underground fire((Source: WOIO))

One manhole popped up under pressure and smoke is coming out of several other manholes.

Underground fire
Underground fire((Source: WOIO))

Officials said they are venting the ground and believe they have the fire under control.

Drivers are being detoured around several blocks.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

