Cleveland intersection blocked due to underground fire
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters and Cleveland Public Power crews are on the scene of a fire underneath a major downtown intersection.
According to officials, the fire began in the area of East 9th Street and Chester Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
One manhole popped up under pressure and smoke is coming out of several other manholes.
Officials said they are venting the ground and believe they have the fire under control.
Drivers are being detoured around several blocks.
