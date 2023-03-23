Cleveland intersection blocked due to underground fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters and Cleveland Public Power crews are on the scene of a fire underneath a major downtown intersection.

According to officials, the fire began in the area of East 9th Street and Chester Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Underground fire ((Source: WOIO))

One manhole popped up under pressure and smoke is coming out of several other manholes.

Underground fire ((Source: WOIO))

Officials said they are venting the ground and believe they have the fire under control.

Drivers are being detoured around several blocks.

