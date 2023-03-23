Cleveland man dies after shooting on city’s West side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland man dies after being shot at his apartment on the city’s West side.

According to Cleveland police, Darren Daniels was involved in a verbal altercation with a suspect at his apartment in the 2600 block of Loop Dr. around 10 p.m. on March 22.

The suspect fired through the apartment door and when Daniels stepped outside, he was shot multiple times, said police.

Daniels was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no arrests and detectives continue to investigate.

